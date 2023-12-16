Weekend Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool and cloudy night tonight in the panhandle. Lows will fall into the low to mid 50s. Winds will be E/NE at 10-15 mph. On Saturday it start cloudy & dry, but the rain moves in by the late morning. Highs will reach the low 60s. Winds will be E/NE at 10-15 mph. Rain chances will be near 100%. The rain will persist overnight Saturday night into Sunday AM. The rainfall totals will be lighter toward Destin/Crestview (.5″) and heavier toward Apalach (2″+). The rain exits Sunday AM and by Sunday afternoon you might see some sun. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the NW. Full sunshine will return Monday with cooler, sunny, and drier weather next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

