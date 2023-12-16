Wreaths laid at cemeteries across Bay County, honoring those who have served

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For decades, Wreaths Across America have worked to honor deceased veterans and their families during the holidays, including right here in the panhandle.

Saturday, people gathered at multiple cemeteries in our area, placing wreaths on headstones of those who served.

In Bay County, wreaths were placed at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Lynn Haven, Kent Forest Lawn Cemetery, Millville Cemetery, Marywood Tyndall Air Force Base Cemetery, Oakland Cemetery, West Bay Cemetery, and the Panama City Garden Club War Memorial.

