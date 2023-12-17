Charity pickleball tournament benefits local non-profit

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The sound of a pickleball paddle meeting a ball usually signifies fun times.

On Saturday, that sound meant much more, as it represented giving back to the community and raising money for a worthy cause.

“I love playing [pickleball]. This is actually the first tournament in Lynn Haven since they’ve had the new court. We just thought it’d be a fun way to get the community involved and just do a different kind of fundraising event” said Ady Pitts, founder of Rachel’s Bags of Love.

Ady’s charity is what the pickleball tournament fundraiser was held for. Through her family’s experience, Ady saw a lane where she could help others.

“Rachel’s Bags of Love started in 2014 when my sister was diagnosed with cancer,” Ady said. “Whenever I visited Rachel in the hospital, I noticed that families there didn’t have supplies for their stay. So, we started supplying bags filled with toiletries, activities, blankets, and a monkey.”

The goal was to fill the bags with items that could make a family’s hospital stay a bit more comfortable. Entry fees for Saturday’s pickleball tournament went directly to Rachel’s Bags of Love, so that they can continue to provide for others who could use the support during a trying time.

“My parents were fortunate enough to pack items whenever Rachel was transferred over to Pensacola. But a lot of families there did not have time, so they didn’t come with anything,” Ady said. “It’s in your community whether you know it or not. There are 47 kids diagnosed a day with cancer. So just being able to support them and be there for them and raise money for them is super important.”

After Rachel’s passing in 2015, her family chose to turn tragedy into something greater.

“We know firsthand how childhood cancer can impact a family, and we know what it can do to a family. So being able to help them when they’re going through the same thing is just something that we’re grateful to do,” Ady said.

The charity carries on Rachel’s legacy and spirit.

“Her love for people, and just being happy. Just being around people, being around her impacted everybody’s day. Anybody that knew her, she left a mark on them,” said Ady.

Leaving a mark -- something the sisters are doing together.

