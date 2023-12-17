PCPD officers get involved in Blue Santa, Shop with a Cop events to bring joy to local kids

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officers with the Panama City Police Department had a busy day Saturday as they connected with dozens of children in the area.

The Shop with a Cop event kicked off at 9:30 a.m. at the Walmart on 23rd Street. There, police officers shopped for presents with children from the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Northwest Florida and the Anchorage Children’s Home for holiday gifts. The police department joined up with the All Things PCB Outreach organization for the event.

”You know, I think it really helps with community relations between the police officers and the children, it’s just a great event that brings everybody together, really that my favorite thing every year,“ Chris Jennings, president, All Things PCB Outreach, said.

But the PCPD didn’t stop there Saturday morning. At 10:30 a.m. at the police department, they kicked off the Blue Santa event. They partnered with the Twin Oaks organization to give more than 300 children in foster care gifts.

”Opportunities like this for our community to see. Higher law enforcement officers giving of themselves and giving of their own time and energy and effort is just a great way to bridge the gaps in our communities just to build healthier, stronger communities,” Jeff McSpaddin, executive director Twin Oaks Community Services, said.

We’re told the goal of these events is to not only give every child a Christmas they deserve, but also to build relationships between the kids and local law enforcement.

