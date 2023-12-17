Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

You can expect a rainy rest of the evening and overnight tonight as the low-pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico continues to make its way north and northeast up the eastern seaboard. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s tonight with rainfall exiting the panhandle in our morning hours on Sunday. Clouds will also begin to clear out as we head throughout day on Sunday.

A cool down comes by Tuesday thanks to a cold front passing from the northwest causing high temperatures to fall into the low 50s, and overnight low temperatures falling to near freezing. However, the sunshine will stick around throughout the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.