Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds will continue to break apart as we head throughout our night tonight with overnight low temperatures dipping down into the low 40′s.

Sunny conditions return for Monday with high temperatures in the low 60s across the panhandle. A cold front does arrive Monday night into Tuesday however, causing a decrease in temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 50′s with overnight low temperatures dropping to below freezing inland and slightly above freezing along the coast.

Temperatures will begin to increase as the week goes on with high temperatures in the upper 60′s by the weekend.

