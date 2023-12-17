WJHG celebrates 70 years

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On December 1st, 1953, WJHG hit the airwaves.

It was originally named WJDM, launched by businessman J.D. Manley. The station was later bought by James Harrison Gray, and the station’s call letters changed to WJHG. It’s now owned by Gray Television, a leading media company that owns stations in 113 markets.

For 70 years, WJHG has been covering the local community.

To celebrate the anniversary, a special one-hour documentary was created with video from WJHG’s archives. The documentary travels through the decades, highlighting some of the biggest stories caught through the lens at WJHG.

To watch the special on our YouTube channel, click here. You can also subscribe to our WJHG YouTube channel to stay up to date on all of our latest videos and extra content.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.