Christmas Tree Safety Tips

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Every year U.S. Fire Departments respond to around 210 home fires involving Christmas Trees, according to the National Fire Research Laboratory.

With Christmas around the corner Bay County firefighters have a few reminders for you this year because no one wants to see their Christmas tree go up in flames.

“First today we are going to talk about keeping your tree hydrated. Keeping plenty of water in the Christmas tree,” Lieutenant Lucas Kisela said.

To prevent your tree from getting dry, check the water level daily.

“Keep the tree healthy as long as possible so it does not get dry and cause that fire risk,” Kisela said.

Besides keeping your tree watered, you must check out your lights and beware of frayed or exposed wires.

“Get rid of those lights and buy some new ones. Check them out before you put them on your Christmas tree for the season and just make sure you have good working lights and that everything is in good order,” Kisela said.

Plus make sure you’re not plugging too many things into your outlets.

“You want to use the plugs properly. You do not want to overwhelm the sockets or the extension chords or the electrical strips. So everything should have its own plug and do not overdo the sockets because that can cause a short and that can cause a fire,” Kisela said.

If you have outdoor lights, you need to be checking in on those as well.

“You want to make sure that they are in good working order. Just remember that the bulbs can heat up. You do not want any exposed wiring or anything like that. Mount them properly and make sure we are using the plugs properly,” Kisela said.

In addition to Christmas decor, firefighters also want to remind the public about where they place their candles and space heaters. Make sure they are not up against a wall or touching anything that could catch on fire.

