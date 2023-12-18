A cold and sunny early week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. Plenty of sunshine heads our way today. But it’ll be chilly sunshine!

Temperatures are likely to start in the upper 30s inland to mid 40s on the coast. A light breeze is adding to the chill as well. Wind chills will start out near freezing inland to the upper 30s on the coast. Dress warmly for a chilly day ahead!

We’ll be slow to find warmth in the morning today with temperatures only reaching the low 50s by late morning. Highs this afternoon eventually peak in the low 60s for about an hour or two around 2 or 3pm.

Another cold front is on the way for tonight. It’ll pass through relatively unnoticed in our skies, but winds will shift more northerly as the front clears.

Temperatures will get quite cold overnight, especially inland where a light freeze is possible. The coast will drop down into the low to mid 30s with inland lows in the low 30s. Highs only reach the mid 50s Tuesday with more sunshine ahead.

Another freeze will settle in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with highs once again staying in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see a gradual warm up into the 60s in the afternoons for the late week.

Bottom Line

For today, sunny skies with chilly highs in the low 60s and slightly breezy northwest winds. Your 7 Day Forecast has a light freeze possible over the next couple nights with overall very chilly highs in the 50s under mostly to partly sunny skies.

