Holiday shopping in time for Christmas

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas is right around the corner and people are checking off the gifts on everyone’s wish list.

“I’m almost done Christmas is so close, but I have a few stocking stuffer things left to buy,” said Haley Hussey, a shopper.

Christmas is quickly approaching, and some are still shopping for gifts, but how are people buying their presents this year? News Channel Seven headed out to Pier Park to find out the answer.

People are filling up their shopping carts online and in stores, people we talked with say they are shopping more online than in person.

“I have done far more of my shopping online and have these last couple of years I don’t really go to the store anymore to look for gifts,” said Patti Richardson, a shopper.

However, some are doing online and going to the stores.

“My kids send me their wish list I do gift cards I’ll go into places to get gift cards for some of my gifts, but I don’t even come close to shopping in stores like I have,” said Richardson.

Shoppers tell us it all comes down to convenience.

“If I can do it from my couch, I’m doing that more than instead of getting up and going to store and dealing with all the chaos,” said Hussey.

Clicking and adding to the online cart.

“They’ll show me want they want on amazon, and I get in my car to come home and bam it’s in my cart,” said Richardson.

Shoppers say they do seem to be spending more green.

“Spending more because it seems like everything is a bit more even buying simple things like candy, candy is more money adds up quick spending more not shopping less,” said Hussey.

While some have been prepared weeks in advance.

“I like to be done by thanksgiving oh yeah I’m done everything is wrapped we are ready to roll,” said Richardson.

Others. are still checking off their list.

“Still some white elephant type of things or Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so that is for online because it is convenient,” said Hussey.

Whether shopping from the comfort of their house or rushing out to stores doing it early or last minute, residents are ready for another jolly Christmas Day.

