Ice Skating in Florida at The Village of Baytowne Wharf

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For Floridians who enjoy those festive winter activities, The Village of Baytowne Wharf is the place to be!

Transformed into a Christmas village, get the whole family into the holiday spirit with ice skating at Baytowne on Ice.

This seasonal ice rink is the perfect opportunity to share some of your favorite holiday traditions.

Skaters must be at least 3 years of age and fit into appropriately sized skates. Children under the age of 6 must be accompanied by a parent or adult family member.

For full pricing options and daily schedules check out their webpage here!

