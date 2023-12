PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man is dead after being hit by a car on Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 9:03 a.m. a man walking on the East side of Highway 2302 was killed by an SUV headed west when the front right of the vehicle hit him. says FHP.

