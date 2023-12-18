Panama City Beach man arrested for improper storage of human remains

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City Beach man has been arrested for improper storage of human remains... according to the Panama City Police Department.

Gary Dean Johnson allegedly stored his wife’s deceased body in his living room for more than 24 hours at his home on Lantana Street in Panama City Beach.

Johnson called the police saying an unknown person was in his home, and his wife, Evamarie MacGregor, was lying dead on the floor. When police arrived, no one was there to answer the door, however, they did see MacGregor lying on the living room floor surrounded by blood. Officers had to force entry to check on the well-being of MacGregor.

Police said that MacGregor was obviously deceased, with the skin missing from her face and her entire left foot completely removed. Johnson said that his two dogs had chewed on MacGregor’s body.

MacGregor’s body was turned over to the medical examiner’s office, and the crime scene was processed.

Upon interrogation of Johnson, he admitted that he heard MacGregor call out for help, but she was already dead when he arrived to aid her. He continued to say that the incident happened about 4 days earlier. Johnson claimed he left her on the living room floor because he did not want to lose her.

Johnson is currently in the Bay County Jail. He is being held without bond.

