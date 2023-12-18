Section of Highway 2302 in Southport closed due to crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office authorities sent out a release Sunday evening just after 9:30 p.m., stating a part of Highway 2303 in Southport is closed due to a crash.

Officials stated the road is closed near the intersection of Walton Ave. They said the road will be closed until further notice.

The detour residents are suggested to take is go down Walton Avenue to 7th Street to get back onto 2302.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.