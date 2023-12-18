TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic

Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible contamination with pieces of clear, hard plastic.(USDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers to a massive chicken recall.

Simmons Prepared Foods Incorporated is recalling more than 26,000 pounds of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites.

The products may be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The items were produced on Oct. 3 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recall covers 15-ounce cartons of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ flavor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For 70 years, WJHG has been covering the local community.
WJHG celebrates 70 years
Road closed
Section of Highway 2302 in Southport closed due to crash
Denise Knight and son Kaleb Purswell, "The Price is Right" S52 E0 winners, pose in front of...
Local The Price Is Right winners receive prize
“3…2…1… Happy New Year,” could be heard all around Pier Park Friday at Midnight, and a happy...
Panama City Beach ball drop named No. 1 in USA TODAY
Tootsie's in Pier Park will officially close after this weekend and reopen at new location in...
Tootsie's last weekend in Pier Park

Latest News

A storm system has led to torrential rainfall and flooding in parts of the Northeast. (Source:...
Flooding in New Jersey
FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel
High winds drive surf into a retaining wall in front of a residence in Mattapoisett, Mass. on...
Storm batters Northeastern US with rain and wind, knocking out power and flooding roads
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Love it or hate it, self-checkout is here to stay. But it’s going through a reckoning