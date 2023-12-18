Walton County Sheriff’s Office recognizes valuable work of new camera tech

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When thinking of your local sheriff’s office, you likely think of deputies. But there are a lot of people behind the scenes, and Walton County Sheriff’s Office recognized one of those people recently.

Devin Gerhard is a camera and surveillance technician at WCSO, and he was named the 2023 employee of the third quarter. Gerhard has only worked at the agency for six months, but WCSO staff said he’s already made a big impact.

Gerhard told NewsChannel 7 he is in charge of making sure the agency’s cameras are working smoothly in places like at the sheriff’s stations and around county parks. On just his second day on the job, he had reportedly restored 99% of the WCSO cameras that were showing offline.

Gerhard says he looks forward to continuously improving security for the safety of everyone in Walton County.

”[I’m] very excited for new technology, but also just making our community a safer place,” Gerhard said. “Like I said, I’ve been able to bring a lot of the cameras back up and its been great doing wonders for the parks around here. I want to maintain that security, and if we could spread that around to other less known areas around here, that’d be great.”

Gerhard told NewsChannel 7 since he started at WCSO, he’s created a customized computer program and learned how to use multiple other programs to benefit the agency.

