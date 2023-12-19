Area scores and highlights for Monday, December 18th
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Basketball/Boys
South Walton 61 Mosley 44
Liberty 50 Malone 64
Geneva 50 Blountstown 46
Paxton 64 Ponce De Leon 38
Chipley 70 Houston Academy 75
High School Basketball/Girls
Rutherford 64 New Site, MS 44
Covenant Chr. 13 Bozeman 51
Paxton 22 Ponce De Leon 43
Crestview 37 Niceville 54
High School Soccer/Boys
Port St. Joe 2 Mosley 4
High School Soccer/Girls
Bay 4 Port St, 1
Rutherford 0 Marianna 0
Arnold 3 North Bay Haven 4
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.