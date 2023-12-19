Area scores and highlights for Monday, December 18th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Boys

South Walton 61 Mosley 44

Liberty 50 Malone 64

Geneva 50 Blountstown 46

Paxton 64 Ponce De Leon 38

Chipley 70 Houston Academy 75

High School Basketball/Girls

Rutherford 64 New Site, MS 44

Covenant Chr. 13 Bozeman 51

Paxton 22 Ponce De Leon 43

Crestview 37 Niceville 54

High School Soccer/Boys

Port St. Joe 2 Mosley 4

High School Soccer/Girls

Bay 4 Port St, 1

Rutherford 0 Marianna 0

Arnold 3 North Bay Haven 4

