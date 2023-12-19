Chapter Chat interview with author Mary Kay Andrews

Author Mary Kay Andrews spoke about her newest book 'Bright Lights, Big Christmas'
Author Mary Kay Andrews spoke about her newest book 'Bright Lights, Big Christmas'(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday Dec. 19, NewsChannel 7 Today spoke to New York Times bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews. We featured Andrews’ book ‘Bright Lights, Big Christmas’ as our December Chapter Chat book. Andrews has written more than 20 books, and she’s also working on a new book, set to be released in 2024.

Learn more about the book and Chapter Chat here.

When is the next Chapter Chat meeting?

The next Chapter Chat meeting is set for Tuesday Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Panama City Beach Public Library. It is open to anyone who would like to attend!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for Improper Storage of Human Remains
Panama City Beach man arrested for improper storage of human remains
A pedestrian was killed in Bay County after being hit by an SUV.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Bay County
Road closed
Section of Highway 2302 in Southport closed due to crash
For 70 years, WJHG has been covering the local community.
WJHG celebrates 70 years
Gingerbread House
NewsChannel 7 Today’s Gingerbread House Contest

Latest News

Chapter Chat Interview with Mary Kay Andrews Pt. 1
Tuesday Forecast 12/19/23
Chilly day with a frost or freeze on the way
PORCH PIRATES LOCALIZE
PORCH PIRATES LOCALIZE
South Walton and Paxton get hoops wins Monday