Checking your kids phone twice before you hand it over for a Christmas gift

Many kids are asking for a phone or a computer for Christmas. And some parents will be buying them to put under the tree.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thousands of children are hoping to find new electronic devices under the Christmas tree this year.

While they are popular, they can also be dangerous, especially when they go online.

“There is nowhere that kids are going to go on the internet that is [a] safe place for kids it doesn’t matter what site it is,” said Jermey Mathis, with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

With that in mind, if you are planning to give your child a phone for Christmas it’s important to look it over before you hand it over.

“As far as getting them phones for Christmas, I have a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old, we have discussed the 14-year-old getting him a phone, our concern is the unfettered access to the internet,” said April Gibson, a parent.

One Bay County mom says she is strict when it comes to her kid’s safety.

“They have iPads but they are very locked down, they only get them a certain amount of time per day,” said Gibson.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says it is important for parents to keep a check on the devices.

“Don’t let kids have applications or accounts in applications that are secretive from the parents,” said Mathis.

It is not just phones and iPads that can have dangerous consequences.

“Gaming system gaming consoles system has a method of communicating on that system,” said Mathis.

The sheriff’s office says they are seeing more kids using messaging apps to communicate from the gaming platform.

“We have it set with permissions so the only time they are able to get a friend and add a friend is if we have the passcode and the only way, they add friends is if we know them in real life,” said Gibson.

Not everyone is who they say they are.

“Your child could very easily be playing that Xbox with a sex offender from another state,” said Mathis.

Just like Santa, if an electronic device is on the list be sure to check it twice because not everyone is nice.

If you are unsure how to set up parental controls whether it be on a phone or a gaming console, here is how you can do it.

