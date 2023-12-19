Chilly day with a frost or freeze on the way

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Tuesday! Be sure to bundle up today!

We’re kicking the day off with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s across the Panhandle. Sunny skies return today, but that will do very little to help us warm up.

Temperatures will remain mired down in the 40s through this morning with a light northerly breeze adding to the chill. Wind chills will subtract another 2-3 degrees from the already chilly temperatures, keeping us locked into a frosty feel even this afternoon. Highs will peak around 2 or 3 pm in the mid to low 50s, roughly 8-10 degrees cooler than Monday’s highs.

Temperatures will come crashing down overnight, especially north of the bays. Chances are increasing of a widespread frost in the Panhandle, and freezing conditions appear likely around Interstate 10. Inland lows may be as cool as 30 degrees, with coastal areas falling to around 36.

Thankfully, Wednesday morning will be the bottom of the barrel for temperatures this week. By the afternoon, we will see more clouds, more humidity, and temps back in the upper 50s.

By the weekend, temps will be warmer than average - in the mid to upper 60s - with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We may need to watch for some rain from Christmas Eve into Christmas Day; more details on that as it comes closer into view over the course of this week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.