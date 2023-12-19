Haney Technical College Aviation Program reaches new heights

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of Sunday, December 17, 2023, it has been 120 years since the Wright brothers took flight.

Following in their footsteps, students involved in Haney Technical College’s Aviation Program have all the tools needed to prepare for certification by the Federal Aviation Agency.

The FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A & P) Certification is required to perform maintenance and repairs on small aircraft, as well as the largest jet airplanes. Haney offers these programs at an affordable cost, typically much less than other schools. Most programs qualify for PELL and VA Benefits so when you leave you are not financially in debt but ready to go to work.

For more information on the Aviation Academy and the other many opportunities Haney has to offer check out their full webpage here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for Improper Storage of Human Remains
Panama City Beach man arrested for improper storage of human remains
A pedestrian was killed in Bay County after being hit by an SUV.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Bay County
Road closed
Section of Highway 2302 in Southport closed due to crash
For 70 years, WJHG has been covering the local community.
WJHG celebrates 70 years
Gingerbread House
NewsChannel 7 Today’s Gingerbread House Contest

Latest News

Students are following in the Wright Brother's footsteps at Haney's Aviation Academy.
Haney Technical College Aviation Program Reaches New Heights
Jessica Foster has won the competition for 2023!
Jessica Foster crowned 2023 Gingerbread competition winner!
Author Mary Kay Andrews spoke about her newest book 'Bright Lights, Big Christmas'
Chapter Chat interview with author Mary Kay Andrews
Chapter Chat Interview with Mary Kay Andrews Pt. 1
Tuesday Forecast 12/19/23
Chilly day with a frost or freeze on the way