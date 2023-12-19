Haney Technical College Aviation Program reaches new heights

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of Sunday, December 17, 2023, it has been 120 years since the Wright brothers took flight.

Following in their footsteps, students involved in Haney Technical College’s Aviation Program have all the tools needed to prepare for certification by the Federal Aviation Agency.

The FAA Airframe and Powerplant (A & P) Certification is required to perform maintenance and repairs on small aircraft, as well as the largest jet airplanes. Haney offers these programs at an affordable cost, typically much less than other schools. Most programs qualify for PELL and VA Benefits so when you leave you are not financially in debt but ready to go to work.

