‘It’s a breach of trust’: Sen. Ben Cardin ‘disappointed’ after staffer allegedly films sex in committee room

Sen. Ben Cardin says he is "angered" and "disappointed" after a staffer reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room. (Credit; CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland says he is “angered” and “disappointed” after a staffer from his office reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room.

“It’s a breach of trust. It’s my understanding Capitol Police is doing an investigation. It’s a personnel issue, so we clearly will be, I’m not going to comment on the personnel issue. It’s under investigation,” he said.

Cardin said the staffer is no longer employed with the Senate.

The Daily Caller first released the video, and CNN has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the video or confirmed the identity of those involved.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for Improper Storage of Human Remains
Panama City Beach man arrested for improper storage of human remains
A pedestrian was killed in Bay County after being hit by an SUV.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Bay County
Road closed
Section of Highway 2302 in Southport closed due to crash
For 70 years, WJHG has been covering the local community.
WJHG celebrates 70 years
Gingerbread House
NewsChannel 7 Today’s Gingerbread House Contest

Latest News

The major retailers are working on making it easier for you to get your gifts faster. (Source:...
Good news for late holiday shoppers: Retailers are improving their delivery speeds
Students are following in the Wright Brother's footsteps at Haney's Aviation Academy.
Haney Technical College Aviation Program reaches new heights
Earlier this month Alanis’ brother Alonso Garcia was crossing the street with his 2-year-old...
Father dies while protecting his daughter in a car crash
A trailblazing justice is mourned. (Source: CNN/Pool)
LIVE: Justice Sandra Day O'Connor funeral