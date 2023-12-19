Jessica Foster crowned 2023 Gingerbread competition winner!

Jessica Foster has won the competition for 2023!
By Mel Zosh
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The votes have been counted, and the results are in for the 2023 NewsChannel 7 Today Gingerbread competition!

It was a tight race, but Jessica Foster has won! Ryan Michaels came in at a close second, and Mel Zosh kindly thanks everyone who voted for her first ever gingerbread house, too!

Go here to watch a time lapse video of the houses being built and to see what the other houses look like.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

