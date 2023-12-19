Last Minute Market in Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Last Minute Market is taking place on Thursday, December 21.

The event was started by the owner of The Hive a few years ago to allow last-minute shoppers to check off their Christmas lists and support local businesses at the same time.

The shopping fun will be taking place at the Historic Sapp House in Downtown Panama City from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Those in charge of the market tell NewsChannel 7 there will be more than 20 vendors set up this year.

In addition to all of the shopping, there will be complementary champagne, food trucks, and a raffle that will benefit the Lucky Puppy Rescue.

For more information watch the full interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.