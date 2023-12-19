Merry Mini Market supporting small businesses

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whether you are still in need of gifts, or just a night full of merriment, this Merry Mini Market is the place for you.

Several local small businesses are popping up Tuesday, December 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Drip Coffee Co. located in the shared space inside Northstar Church in Panama City.

Hannah Gutcher, Owner of The Drip Coffee Co., said The Drip is bringing the holiday cheer with their exclusive, one night only menu items in addition to the Winter Menu.

From delicious coffee to amazing stocking stuffers, this mini market is a great place to explore local small businesses.

Heather Kretzer with The Portal Downtown said that it is so great to see the community come out to these markets and watch them experience something new.

Found the perfect gift at the market? Don’t forget about the free gift-wrapping station!

