Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low to mid 30s inland and near 40 at the coast. Skies will be sunny on Tuesday, but it will be quite chilly w/highs in the low to mid 50s. Expect a gradual warm up this week with highs reaching into the 60s with some days sunnier than others. The rain stay away until Sunday/Monday when a cold front brings a chance of rain back to NWFL.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

