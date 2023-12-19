Officials offer tips to protecting packages from porch pirates

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials are offering tips to help protect residents from falling victim to porch pirates.

The holidays are a time when postal carriers flood the streets delivering packages. It is also known to be a window of opportunity for those who like to steal packages.

Panama City Beach Police Department Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said this year he and his team have received fewer reports of the crime. He said he believes part of the decrease has to do with the installation of security systems.

“We attribute that to the advancements of technology,” Talamantez said. “I don’t think you can go by three houses without seeing at least two of them have some type of video doorbell mechanism in place and that’s a good thing.”

Fewer reports do not mean the crime is not being committed. The police chief said residents should always take steps to protect their packages.

“If you could have your package delivered to a place that you know somebody is going to be there to accept it,” he said. “Have it delivered to a place that has some type of lockable mechanism and once you get a notification that the package has been delivered see if you can get somebody over there to maybe secure it for you or get into your house and try to secure it yourself. It’s never a good idea to leave your package unsecured on your porch, in your car, or anywhere that somebody easily has access to it.”

The chief said the city has seen a decrease in property crimes, as well as, violent crimes.

