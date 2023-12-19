Panama City invests millions in grants, loans for infrastructure

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Mayor Mike Rohan said the city needs to set its priorities straight regarding infrastructure projects.

He addressed the concern Monday morning at a public forum at city hall.

“We are geared to go north from the roundabout or the clock all the way to First Baptist up there,” Rohan said. “The idea is to narrow the road, go to parallel parking, and put the cobblestones down. That’s going to be another $6 million project.”

The mayor said a majority of the residents who went to the forum agreed with him on the issue.

“I would say 100% of them thought we should not do that because we have a lot of other real bad roads in Panama City.”

However, Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes touted several other infrastructure projects that aren’t in Downtown Panama City.

“We have the SRF, which is the State Revolving Fund,” Hayes said. “That area, Area S, is kind of in and around Bay Medical Center in the Glenwood area. That’s being redone. That will involve water, sewer, stormwater, as well as sidewalks where we can add them.”

He also said a heat map identified the city’s most vulnerable infrastructure.

“That allowed us to kind of move forward with these projects in a very objective manner,” Hayes said. “That’s going to continue to drive this process moving forward.”

Hayes is encouraging the public to be patient when it comes to navigating potholes and cave-ins.

“I can assure you that I share the same frustration,” he said. “A pothole is simply the failure of the road base itself, but a cave-in which results in a pothole is a little bit more serious because it’s the failure of the underground infrastructure.”

Officials said these projects are all about investing in the city’s future. They also said the timelines of these projects are staggered.

NewsChannel 7 was told people will see these projects underway and completed in the next three to five years.

