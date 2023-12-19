Time Travel Tuesday

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -School libraries, official meetings, and photos of holiday decorations from years past!

On this weeks’ merry edition of Time Travel Tuesday, local historian Bill Hudson brings in video and photos from the 60s and 70s including some street holiday decoration.

As always, if anyone or anything looks familiar or if you’re looking to chat and tell Bill happy holidays, you can give him a call at (850) 785-3364.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for Improper Storage of Human Remains
Panama City Beach man arrested for improper storage of human remains
A pedestrian was killed in Bay County after being hit by an SUV.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Bay County
Road closed
Section of Highway 2302 in Southport closed due to crash
For 70 years, WJHG has been covering the local community.
WJHG celebrates 70 years
Gingerbread House
NewsChannel 7 Today’s Gingerbread House Contest

Latest News

A very merry edition of Time Travel Tuesday!
Time Travel Tuesday
Make plans to pick up last-minute gifts for you and the people you love from several local...
Merry Mini Market supporting small businesses
Make plans to pick up last-minute gifts for you and the people you love from several local...
Merry Mini Market with Drip Coffee Co.
Students are following in the Wright Brother's footsteps at Haney's Aviation Academy.
Haney Technical College Aviation Program reaches new heights