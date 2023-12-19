Trey Power Signs with Alabama State

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This is a big week for scholarship signings, including football early signing day on the 20th. Monday though it’s a baseball player at Bozeman earning a bit of the spotlight, with that player being Trey Power. Trey is a lefthanded pitcher for coach Jeff Patton and the Bucks baseball program.

He signed with Alabama State, a Division One program in Montgomery, Alabama. Last season the first for Trey with the Bucks varsity program, and he impressed a lot of folks in a short period of time. His record 4-6, with some of those losses coming against the much bigger programs on the Bucks schedule, like Mosley. He wound up with a 3.34 earned run average, and struck out 65 hitters in 56 innings. Again good enough to catch the eye of college scouts. A quick progression for a relative newcomer to the high school mound.

”It’s been a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs. A lot of downs.” Power told us after he signed. “Definitely just being at the right place at the right time and never giving up.”

Bozeman coach Jeff Patton added “It’s our second D1 signing we’ve ever hard here so we’re pretty proud of the young man. He’s the epitome of hard work and improving your body and getting better every year. He’s worked really hard and he’s deserving of this honor and I’m looking forward to big things from him.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.