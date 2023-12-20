Bay County Commission fills vacant TDC seat

Bay County generic
Bay County generic(Marisa Gjuraj)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Tourist Development Council’s once vacant County Non-Collector seat is now filled.

Bay County Commissioners appointed Jeffrey Dibenedictis to the position at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

The TDC finds ways to market Panama City Beach. It’s also responsible for managing a lot of revenue.

Commissioner Clair Pease said he would add an important perspective with his background in the banking industry.

“There’s a whole different way of looking at things through the financial eyes that Jeff has,” Pease said. “He’s been on this beach for a long time. He has helped many, many beach businesses get started. He has helped them during the oil spill, COVID-19, and hurricanes. He knows everything there is to know about the beach vendors, the beach businesses, and how they operate.”

Dibenedictis said he’s honored by the board’s decision to appoint him to the role.

“I’ve known Clair for a long time,” said Dibenedictis. “She’s been a strong advocate for the beach.”

Dibenedictis said he graduated from Florida State University in 1990 with a degree in Economics. He serves as the Division President of Cadence Bank. His footprint is from Panama City to Pensacola.

