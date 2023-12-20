Bay County Commissioners address Front Beach Road CRA projects in meeting

Bay County commissioners are holding out hope on a request that could save taxpayers a lot of money.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners are still holding out hope on a request that could save taxpayers a lot of money.

Commissioner Clair Pease presented spreadsheets on the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Agency construction timeline back in October. She said reducing the timeline by 11 years could save the county $586 million.

Pease brought up the item again at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

She said the commission is still waiting on Panama City Beach City Council Members to provide an exact answer on the proposal.

“I’m going to talk about it a lot from now on until we have a meeting,” Pease said. “It’s not going to be something we’re going to be able to just push away. It’s really very simple. It’s not complicated. We would like to speed the project up 11 years. We can do it, and we should do it, and we should just get on with it.”

NewsChannel 7 reached out to a Panama City Beach official regarding the situation. We’re told city attorneys are working on an agreement. PCB officials said they hope to have something ready after the first of the year.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

