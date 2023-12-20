Bay County hosts annual Christmas event

Bay County hosts 12th annual Christmas event at H.G. Harders Park
Bay County hosts 12th annual Christmas event at H.G. Harders Park(wjhg)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has brought back its ‘Christmas in Harders Park’ event. The 12th annual celebration took place at the Park in Panama City on Tuesday.

Dozens of people including parents and children gathered for the free event and enjoyed a winter wonderland experience.

Bay County Parks and Recreation Division Manager Vincent Martin said the event is a way to give back and get residents in the holiday spirit.

“I think it’s a good idea to have this for the public,” Martin said. “There’s not too many free events to go to and of course, kids are going to light up when they see Santa, so it brings out the community and everybody kind of comes together.”

The event featured a snow experience, and photos with Christmas icons like Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch.

Several vendors set up shop for those who wanted to grab a bite. The food options included hibachi, gator bites and even dessert options.

Danielle Britton is a local real estate agent. She spent her Tuesday evening at the Holiday Experience with her son, Terence Ross.

“We just wanted to see what’s going on and it’s actually been pretty good so far,” Britton said.

Ross said his favorite part of the event was spending time with loved ones.

“I get to spend time with my cousins and friends, Ross said. “And run around and play tag.”

He said other than family time, his event highlights included a visit from the Grinch and chowing down on gator bites.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for Improper Storage of Human Remains
Panama City Beach man arrested for improper storage of human remains
A pedestrian was killed in Bay County after being hit by an SUV.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Bay County
Road closed
Section of Highway 2302 in Southport closed due to crash
For 70 years, WJHG has been covering the local community.
WJHG celebrates 70 years
Gingerbread House
NewsChannel 7 Today’s Gingerbread House Contest

Latest News

Bay County generic
Bay County Commission fills vacant TDC seat
Rain chances return by the end of the weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
The Bay County Jail hopes to expand its Lifeline Program.
Bay County Jail dorm project gets delayed due to inflation
Inflatables, lights and more await at the Christmas Drive Through.
Scotts Ferry General Store & Campground holds “Christmas Campground Drive-Through”
The Panama City Beach Police Department is filled with busy elves bringing Christmas to...
Panama City Beach Police Christmas deliveries