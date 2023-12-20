Bay County hosts annual Christmas event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has brought back its ‘Christmas in Harders Park’ event. The 12th annual celebration took place at the Park in Panama City on Tuesday.

Dozens of people including parents and children gathered for the free event and enjoyed a winter wonderland experience.

Bay County Parks and Recreation Division Manager Vincent Martin said the event is a way to give back and get residents in the holiday spirit.

“I think it’s a good idea to have this for the public,” Martin said. “There’s not too many free events to go to and of course, kids are going to light up when they see Santa, so it brings out the community and everybody kind of comes together.”

The event featured a snow experience, and photos with Christmas icons like Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch.

Several vendors set up shop for those who wanted to grab a bite. The food options included hibachi, gator bites and even dessert options.

Danielle Britton is a local real estate agent. She spent her Tuesday evening at the Holiday Experience with her son, Terence Ross.

“We just wanted to see what’s going on and it’s actually been pretty good so far,” Britton said.

Ross said his favorite part of the event was spending time with loved ones.

“I get to spend time with my cousins and friends, Ross said. “And run around and play tag.”

He said other than family time, his event highlights included a visit from the Grinch and chowing down on gator bites.

