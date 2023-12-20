Bay County Jail dorm project gets delayed due to inflation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A green lot that’s supposed to be used for a new dorm at the Bay County Jail still sits vacant.

“Unfortunately, we’ve put it out to bid two different times, and both times those bids have come in over budget,” Bay County Manager Bob Majka said.

Tuesday marked the second time commissioners rejected bids for the new dorm.

County leaders said they have around $3 million to work with for the project. Majka said all the bids presented to them so far were north of $4 million and $5 million.

“We were successful in obtaining some money from the Florida Legislature as well as the state is going to be sharing some of its opioid settlement money with Bay County and then Bay County of course has access to its own opioid settlement funds,” Majka said.

The new dorm will be for inmates in the Lifeline Program.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said it’s meant to help inmates dealing with substance abuse.

“We’re going to be aggressive about taking drugs off the street and holding dealers accountable, but we also need to take the time while people are incarcerated in jail and use it in a productive manner to provide treatment,” Ford said.

The sheriff said 40 to 50 males and about 20 females are in the program. He wants to double those numbers when the new dorm is built.

Ford said the positive outcome of the program speaks for itself.

“In 2021, we had 177 overdoses just in the unincorporated areas of the county with 20 fatalities,” Ford said. “We’re just getting the numbers in for 2023, and we’ve been able to reduce those numbers by about 65%.”

However, the sheriff said he’s not going to view Tuesday’s outcome as a setback.

“I’m not too discouraged by it,” Ford said. “The county is a good partner and they’re working in the same direction we are. We just have to find a way to live within the amount that’s budgeted.”

Majka said inflation played a substantial role in Tuesday’s decision. He also said it could take around a year to redo the design and put bids back out on the street.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.