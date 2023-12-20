Josiah Dunlap a true leader on a successful Arnold boys soccer team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For Josiah Dunlap, it was love at first sight the first time he played with a soccer ball. But it was the other 10 that he was playing with that allowed that love to flourish. “I’ve been playing soccer ever since I was 2, it was my first sport and I’ve stuck with it ever since.” the Arnold senior told us.

It was the team aspect. You have a lot of personal skills you can develop but also the team aspect is a huge part of it which I’ve always enjoyed.” “He comes from a great family, great all around kid. We named an award after him last year.” says Arnold head coach Jonah Hammond. There’s not a bad thing you can say about this kid, can’t find one.”

That award, the Josiah Dunlap Sportsmanship award, given to the player who embodies the trait of sportsmanship each season. Something Josiah has shown through his leadership. “The biggest thing that I’ve done” Josiah says “is sharing my experiences that I’ve had over my career with the younger guys and making sure we’re all on the same path and telling them what it takes to get to the next level. You have to be vocal, even if you’re not doing the best. Some days you’ll be great, some days you won’t, but you have to always be vocal and encourage your teammates, just to make sure they know you’re on their side and we’re all one teams.” “When Josiah speaks, everybody listens.” adds the coach “He doesn’t speak much but when he does, people listen because he has something to say and it’s going to mean something and it’s going to pertain to what’s happening.” Josiah also knows the importance and benefits of taking that focus and poise into the classroom. “I think, it brings a peace of mind when you know you have a balance and you know you have a secure future because your education is all set, and that peace of mind allows you to play so much better.” And studying or playing better is just the name of the game. “I think, for me, they’re pretty similar because I always just want to the best I can in everything that I do.” Josiah’s hoping to take his best to Southeastern college next year, but he’s planning on doing it with a ring on both his left and right ring finger. News Channel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is Sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

