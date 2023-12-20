Local bakery selling holiday treats this weekend

Holiday Treats with Cottage In The Woods Bakery
By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Cottage in the Woods Bakery is getting into the holiday spirit with its various decorated treats and cakes.

Owner Keisha Kelly stopped by NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about her creations for the holiday season.

Kelly said she will sell her cakes, cupcakes, and more at the Panama City Farmer’s Market on Saturday. The market is located in Downtown Panama City off Harrison Avenue and runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you are interested in making an order click here.

For more information about the bakery watch the interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4.

Linus is available for adoption right now at Bay County Animal Control.
Shelter Spotlight: meet Linus the little dog!
