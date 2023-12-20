More clouds, warmer temps to cap off the work week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy hump day!

We’re off to a cold start in Northwest Florida, with temperatures falling towards freezing overnight. Our radar remains quiet today with a noticeable increase in cloud coverage evident on the satellite imagery. Winds are shifting too, now blowing out of the east instead of the northerly direction.

Changes today will be minimal, with slightly warmer temperatures and more clouds than sunshine. We’ll take our time warming up this morning, climbing slowly through the 40s and eventually into the 50s by lunchtime. This afternoon, we’ll see highs from 55 inland to 58 at the coast. That happens despite the arrival of partly to mostly cloudy skies, as an upper-level piece of energy streams over top of us.

By tonight, that slight disturbance fades east, and skies will clear just in time for another cool evening. After midnight, the bottom falls out of temperatures again, with lows back down into the mid-30s inland to near 40 at the coast.

Heading off into the weekend, highs will climb as high as the upper 60s with lows nearing 50 degrees. Despite mostly cloudy skies, we should enjoy a seasonably mild weekend perfect for that last-minute holiday shopping. The only hiccup in the weekend forecast comes with uncertainty in the rain department for late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Showers will increase through the overnight hours Sunday night heading into Christmas, with a 70% chance you catch some passing showers on Monday. Rain lingers into Tuesday as well, providing us with a soggy start to next week.

