Panama City Beach Police Department makes Christmas deliveries

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department is filled with busy elves bringing Christmas to families in need.

Through their Holiday Helper program, the department is delivering toys to more than 370 children along with helping provide Christmas dinner to more than 170 families this holiday season.

From bicycles to barbies and everything in between, all items collected were either donated by the community or purchased through the department’s Cops and Kids program.

Panama City Beach Police Chief, J.R. Talamantez, said, “This year we had quite a bit more families call and ask for help. It is a reflection of the hard times people are going through right now. We are going to be able to help and happy to provide Christmas to some of these families. It’s a great testament to our community. We couldn’t do this without our community.”

Chief Talamantez says the Cops and Kids program is a year-round outreach initiative to help bridge the gap between our youth community and local law enforcement.

