Scotts Ferry General Store & Campground holds “Christmas Campground Drive-Through”

Anyone looking for a fun family Christmas event in Calhoun County, there's a Christmas campground drive-through with your name on it.
By Austin Maida
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Looking for a fun family Christmas event in Calhoun County? If so, Scotts Ferry General Store & Campground is the place to be.

What started a couple of months back as a Halloween event has now been adapted for the season.

The store and campground are located along the Chipola River.

This past Halloween, the owners set up a drive-through with spooky visuals.

Now for Christmas, things are a bit merrier.

Cars are encouraged to come on by, and for just $5, take a drive around and look at all of the jolly scenes.

There are Christmas inflatables, lights, nativities, and more.

More scenes will be added every night leading up to Christmas, and the event runs through New Year’s Day.

Organizers say they are happy to be able to provide something fun for families to do together during the holidays.

“Halloween we had several folks that came just about every night. So, it’s just something for the kids to do. It is kids-friendly, and it’s just something to get you out of the house,” said Leanne Coulter, owner of Scotts Ferry General Store & Campground.

Anyone who has extra Christmas decorations or inflatables hanging around in the attic is asked to come on by the campground and set them up so others can enjoy them.

The store and campground are located at 6648 State Road 71 S.

The store is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Christmas Drive-Through will take place every night through January 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For information on how you can book a stay at the campground, drop by or call 850-237-1156.

