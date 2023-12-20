Shelter Spotlight: meet Linus the little dog!

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wednesday Dec. 20 edition of NewsChannel 7 at 11′s ‘Shelter Spotlight,’ we met Linus the dog! He’s a dachshund mix, about five years old, a little shy and in need of a loving home!

He’s available for adoption right now at Bay County Animal Control. To learn more about Linus and other pets available for adoption, go here.

