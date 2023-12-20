How to prevent your data from being sold to third parties

Credit card data in particular is extremely valuable
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Consumer advocacy group U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) has issued a report on companies selling customer data to third parties.

PIRG’s report specifically highlighted MasterCard, noting the company has “increasingly capitalized on the transaction data it has access to in the course of being a payment network.”

In her report, IRG Tech Advocate R.J. Cross said the transaction data collected by MasterCard includes information on where people shop, how much they spend and even which days they shop.

“It sells that information to third party companies,” Cross reported. “It sells this information on these big online data marketplaces where companies can pay to access information about consumers and their spending behavior.”

In a statement, a MasterCard representative said the company does not sell individual transaction data while clarifying the company only analyzes anonymized purchased information, which are subject to established controls so it can’t be used to identify any individual cardholders.

To be fair, MasterCard is not the only company to do this, but Cross shared in her report that MasterCard’s position as a global payment technology company means it has access to a large amount of information from the financial lives of millions of people, the sale of which is almost entirely unregulated.

She also says exposure to targeted advertising can be bothersome to consumers.

“Americans owe more money on their credit card debt than ever before, it’s over $1 trillion! And interest rates are high right now! And so increasingly-this data driven advertising may not be all that great for people in the long-term,” Cross explained. “And it can lead to those confusing, sometimes creepy ads that seem to know exactly what you bought and they’re following you around in all of the screens in your life!”

Cross also said selling data to third parties increases the personal security risks for consumers, since the more companies that hold the data, the more likely it is that information will end up exposed in a breach or hack.

To prevent this, PIRG encouraged consumers to try opting-out of their data being used for analytics when possible, although it’s unclear to what extent this stops the company from monetizing your data.

PIRG has a tips guide that outlines specifically how you can opt out.

Cross also said consumers should not be afraid to speak up.

“Definitely emailing Mastercard’s privacy email and making your concerns known is a really powerful thing that people can do,” she suggested.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for Improper Storage of Human Remains
Panama City Beach man arrested for improper storage of human remains
This seasonal ice rink is the perfect opportunity to share some of your favorite holiday...
Ice Skating in Florida at The Village of Baytowne Wharf
A pedestrian was killed in Bay County after being hit by an SUV.
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Bay County
Jessica Foster has won the competition for 2023!
Jessica Foster crowned 2023 Gingerbread competition winner!
Bozeman senior signs baseball scholarship Monday
Trey Power signs with Alabama State

Latest News

A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings
The Greeneville Fire Department was first called to La Quesera Mexicana at 7:15 a.m. when a...
Chemical leak at Tennessee cheese factory sends 29 workers to the hospital
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
New subvariant causing 20% of new COVID-19 cases, CDC says
Officials said they were unable to determine the sperm whale's cause of death.
Anglers discover dead 16-ton sperm whale on beach
President Joe Biden speaks with Rashawn Spivey, CEO of Hero Plumbing, LLC as he visits Hero...
Biden highlights Black-owned businesses, touts economic progress in Milwaukee visit