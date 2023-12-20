Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 30s. Expect low 30s inland w/upper 30s at the coast. There will be some frost Wednesday AM so keep that in mind. On Wednesday we will see more clouds, but it will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be E/NE at 5-10 mph. By Thursday we will be in the 60s and could near 70 by the weekend. An area of low pressure will move closer to NWFL by the weekend and that will mean better rain chances Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

