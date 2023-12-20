Wear it Wednesday: ugly Christmas sweaters with Goodwill

Lisa Gartner with Goodwill stopped by the WJHG studio on Dec. 20 to show off some of Goodwill's ugly Christmas sweaters!(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Wednesday Dec. 20 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wear It Wednesday’ segment, we featured Goodwill’s ugly Christmas sweaters!

They sell a variety of sweaters, Christmas mats, Christmas blankets and more. Right now, their Christmas sweaters are also 50% off if you become a VIP member. You can do that at any of the Goodwill stores, and it only takes a few minutes.

