WJHG’s Chapter Chat Book Drive wraps up

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Recent reports show only 47% of 3rd graders in the county passed the English language arts portion of a statewide assessment during the 2022-2023 school year.

Reading is a key to success in school and life, and WJHG is helping get books into the hands of more people in our community.

NewsChannel 7 is continuing the book of helping those in Bay County with literacy.

“Encouraging parents to read with their kids, the goal is 15 minutes a day you can see literacy improving when you’re reading to and with your kid,” said Sarah Burris, community relations and marketing coordinator for the Bay County Public Library.

The Bay County public library and other libraries in the community, along with WJHG collected books for the Chapter Chat book drive.

“Having an assortment of books is wonderful,” said Laura Roeshe, Bay County public library foundation member.

Sharon Yordin is an avid Chapter Chat goer, she says literacy is not only important to adults but to children as well.

“Whenever I see my grandkids, I always am taking a book or bringing one, reading a book no matter what your career is you must read,” said Sharon Yordin, a chapter chat member.

Yordin says she loves to read and is always reading and when she is with her grandkids, she says they are always curious about what she is reading.

“The 7-year-old will ask me what I’m reading, and he’ll get in my lap and I’ll say why don’t you get a book, and we will read together,” said Yordin.

The mobile library is a great way to get kids interested in reading.

“We have found that if a kid picks their own book, they are more likely to read,” said Roeshe.

Local reading advocates tell us reading is important for classes in school.

“Literacy in a Bay County is a challenge doing our part of help,” said Roeshe.

Those with the Free Library On Wheels say this is one of their biggest book drives with almost 1000 books collected, it’s just one of many ways they are helping kids have easier access to books, so they can learn to read. This project helps kids start building their own personal libraries.

“So much fun for a when a kid asks do you have the latest dog man and to reach inside flow ad hand it to them,” said Roeshe.

With all the books they have collected, they can drive around and make their deliveries.

“Travel around [the] community visiting after-school programs handing out books to kids,” said Roeshe.

Helping kids in the community one page at a time.

If you are interested in donating to FLOW and want to learn more about it, click on the link.

