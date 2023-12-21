Arnold High School head football coach reportedly steps down

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arnold High School’s head football coach has reportedly stepped down from the position.

A statement from Arnold High School’s Athletic Director Rick Green to NewsChannel 7 states Shawn Campbell has stepped down from head football coach to look for a job closer to his mother and family.

Green’s statement went on to read, “We want to thank Coach Campbell for his dedication to our football program and students/athletes. We also wish Shawn the best in his future endeavors.”

Green added the school will being an immediate search to find a new head coach in time for the spring training season.

