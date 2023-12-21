Bay Co. Sheriff Tommy Ford appointed to state council

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford is one of two new members of a state council.

Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis’ office released that Sheriff Ford was appointed to the State Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision. Gov. DeSantis also appointed Judge Michael Kraynick of the state’s the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court.

The State Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision council regulates the movement of individuals under probation and parole supervision across state lines.

Sheriff Ford also currently serves as Chair of the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission and as Co-Chair of the Northwest Florida Regional Domestic Security Task Force.

