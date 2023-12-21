BCSO: Federal fugitive arrested after chase

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man they said was wanted on federal warrants.

Deputies said on Wednesday, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division (SID) received information that Elvis Hartrick was in Bay County. Investigators said they located the vehicle that Hartrick was reportedly driving on Highway 2301 and tried to pull him over, but they said he continued to drive.

Authorities said they sent out a helicopter to follow the chase and follow Hartrick’s vehicle. A patrol deputy was reportedly able to get ahead of Hartrick and set up spike strips at Gainer Road and Highway 20. Officials said Hartrick swerved into a resident’s front yard to avoid the spike strips. They said after he drove the vehicle into the yard, he got out and began running away.

Deputies said officials in the helicopter saw Hartrick throw an object and run towards a wooded area between the residence and Highway 20.

Authorities reportedly chased Hartrick down and arrested him. They reported the object that Hartrick threw was found and learned to be a bag containing 749 grams of methamphetamine.

Investigators said when they searched the vehicle, they found 934 grams of marijuana, 1-4 butanediol, synthetic marijuana, and ammunition. Hartrick was taken to the Bay County Jail and is now reportedly being charged with Fleeing/Eluding Law Enforcement, Trafficking in Methamphetamine more than 400 grams, Convicted Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Possession of 1-4 Butanediol, Possession of THC resin, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana more than 20 grams, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

