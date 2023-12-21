Expert travel tips to get you through the busy holiday travel weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Whether you are hitting the road or taking to the sky, travel experts recommend you pack your patience this year.

“We are all going to need to tap into that a little bit,” said Omar Kaywan, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at Goose Insurance.

Especially if you are traveling to the airport, AAA is projecting more than 7 million air travelers this year.

“If you are traveling via plane for Christmas check in 24 hours before the flight download the official Airlines App start tracking your flight well in advance of your departure. You can even track the incoming aircraft to see if there are any delays,” Kaywan said.

Kaywan said there is no need to get to the airport more than 2 1/2 to 3 hours early. Especially if your first flight gets delayed.

“So if your flight is delayed, you can stay home and be in the comfort of your home, especially for people who are gonna be traveling with small children,” Kaywan said.

Another important tip, pack lightly if you can and review your airport policy and regulations.

Also, if you are worried about a repeat of last year’s holiday travel mess, don’t fret just yet.

“Hopefully, the airlines have had well over 365 days to get themselves together. We had numerous cancellations that were primarily caused by a shortage of staff. Whether that was the airline staff, pilots, or air traffic control, that was a big issue late last year and beginning of 2023. So hopefully those issues will not happen,” Kaywan said.

However, there is always a potential for weather to make an impact. So pay attention and check your flight arrivals and departures.

Also, if you are worried you can always purchase travel insurance.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.