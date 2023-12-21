FHP: Three injured in multi-vehicle crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a crash Thursday in Bay County left multiple people injured.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:21 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 231 and State Road 390. They said an SUV with two people in it was in the turn lane on SR 75 waiting to turn west onto SR 390 from the northbound lanes.

Authorities said two pickup trucks were driving south on 231, one behind the other. They said the SUV did not have the right of way, but still began to turn left towards SR 390 through the intersection as the first truck was entering the intersection.

Troopers said the front of the truck hit the right side of the SUV, and the second pickup truck behind the first reportedly did not have time to avoid the crash.

Troopers stated the front of the second pickup truck hit the first one as it was rotating.

Officials said the driver of the first pickup truck sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital. They said the driver and passenger of the SUV both had minor injuries and that the driver of the second pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

