FHP: Three injured in multi-vehicle crash

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a crash Thursday in Bay County left multiple people injured.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:21 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 231 and State Road 390. They said an SUV with two people in it was in the turn lane on SR 75 waiting to turn west onto SR 390 from the northbound lanes.

Authorities said two pickup trucks were driving south on 231, one behind the other. They said the SUV did not have the right of way, but still began to turn left towards SR 390 through the intersection as the first truck was entering the intersection.

Troopers said the front of the truck hit the right side of the SUV, and the second pickup truck behind the first reportedly did not have time to avoid the crash.

Troopers stated the front of the second pickup truck hit the first one as it was rotating.

Officials said the driver of the first pickup truck sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital. They said the driver and passenger of the SUV both had minor injuries and that the driver of the second pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local bakery selling holiday treats this weekend.
Local bakery selling holiday treats this weekend
Bay County Fire will soon move one of their fire trucks t o ECP temporarily
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport could be getting a new safety measure
Arnold High School’s head football coach has reportedly stepped down from the position.
Arnold High School head football coach reportedly steps down
Born and raised in DeFuniak Springs, McMillian took office on January 6, 1981 and served until...
Memorial service held for longest-standing Walton County sheriff
Arrested for Improper Storage of Human Remains
Panama City Beach man arrested for improper storage of human remains

Latest News

Tommy Ford has filed to run for Bay County Sheriff, succeeding his current boss, Frank...
Bay Co. Sheriff Tommy Ford appointed to state council
The teens, one from the Crestview area and one in Texas, have reportedly been linked to a...
Two teens facing charges for Crestview area school hoax call
Butts is being held in Lee County, Alabama, awaiting extradition back to Florida.
Man wanted for sexual offense against a child arrested
BCSO: Federal fugitive arrested after chase
BCSO: Federal fugitive arrested after chase