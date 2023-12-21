A handful of football players take part in CFB National Signing Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The traditional signing day for high school football recruits is early February, but years ago they bumped up to an early signing day here in December, for a variety of reasons. Wednesday a handful of area players taking advantage of that.

One of those signings at Mosley. Cameron Keys, a two way player for coach Tommy Joe Whiddon and the Dolphins the past few years, a four star prospect says 24/7, signing a scholarship with the University of Missouri. So he’s bound for the Southeastern Conference, and a program that really seems on the rise with Eli Drinkwitz at the helm in Columbia. Cameron says he’ll play corner for the Tigers, and perhaps some outside linebacker as well. Mosley coach Tommy Joe Whiddon unable to be there in person for the signing today, but he did address the folks at the Fine Arts Center via video during this ceremony. Keys spoke eloquently about his family after he signed, thanking them for their sacrifice and support. He then spoke to us about choosing Missouri, which he liked the first time he set foot on campus.

”The whole process was great.” Keys said. “I met a lot of people, a lot of coaches. It wasn’t as hard as I thought it was going to be. When I went to Columbia I kind of knew what it was going to be, I wanted to be there. I wanted to come in there and make an impact right away, so.”

Another signing Wednesday involving Bay alum CJ Campbell, Jr. After three seasons as a preferred walk on at Florida State, CJ went into the portal and committed to Florida Atlantic University, where he will be on a full football scholarship. CJ spent his time at FSU in a reserve role, and scout team running back. When he did make it on to the field in games he shined, including this season, in which he played in ten games, on special teams and at running back. The highlight of his season coming in the win over North Alabama, a 70 yard touchown run. He finished the season with seven carries for 117 yards. Last season, despite missing time with a leg injury he played in FSU’s final six games, rushing 18 times for 64 yards and two scores. Campbell says he loved his time at FSU and is thankful for the chance to live out that dream. Now though he wants playing time, and the chance to shine in a bigger way!

”It’s been three years since I’ve been able to be the guy that I know that I am.” CJ told us. “But I do plan on going down there and shining. I got some big goals. When it comes to numbers I want to put up a thousand rushing yards, that’s non-negotiable for me.”

Up at Sneads Wednesday, the Pirates also watching one of their own sign with an SEC program. Running back Jason Patterson signing with coach Stoops and the University of Kentucky football program. Patterson prolific as a running back for the Pirates the last two seasons, rushing for more than 3,800 yards and 50 touchdowns. Last year as a junior he led the state with over 2,700 yards on the ground. Jason originally committed to Cincinnati back in August. Then in mid-November, flipped to the Wildcats. Playing the in the SEC the big draw there. So the ‘cats may have come in a little late but they came in nonetheless and now Jason is Lexington bound. He intends to be an early enrollee, so good for him, bad for the Sneads basketball program, since he’s a star on the hardwood as well.

Three more signings that took place Wednesday happened in Blountstown. though technically the signing ceremony took place Tuesday, since school was out Wednesday and coach Greg Jordan and the guys wanted their fellow students to be on hand for a in-school ceremony. And what an impressive three destinations it is for these three Blountstown players. Jordan pride is heading to Texas A and M. He’s a talented 6 foot one inch three star safety, was an impact for the Tigers in all three phases of the game the past few seasons. Artavius Jones will play for the University of Miami. He’s a talented six foot three inch, 280 pound four star defensive line, though he played both ways for the Tigers as well. And Ashton Mosley will also stay in-state, moving on the University of South Florida. Ashton a 6-3 207 pound edge rusher. A three star The seniors joined by friends and family on stage, alongside a rather proud coach indeed!

“The last power-5 (conference) kid that we had was Ryan Baker back in 2008 that signed with LSU.” coach Jordan told us. “So we don’t have this happen every year. And usually it’s just one at a time. To have three out of the same class, it’s big for our program and for our school and our community.”

